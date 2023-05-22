Spanish and Dutch Princesses graduate from school: See photos

Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands graduated from UWC Atlantic over the weekend. The Princesses’ respective parents traveled to Wales for the graduation, which is known as a Leavers Ceremony.

Los Reyes, la Princesa de Asturias y la Infanta Sofía, tras el acto de graduación de la Princesa de Asturias en el UWC Atlantic College de Gales, la institución educativa donde ha completado sus estudios de Bachillerato Internacional.



Spain’s Queen Letizia, King Felipe and their youngest daughter Infanta Sofia watched as Leonor collected her diploma on stage, while a teacher said, “Leonor, your love of meaningful conversations knows no bounds. Your unwavering passion for learning, understanding people, and exploring diverse perspectives has truly enriched your UWC experience. We will miss your humor.” The 17 year old, who is first in line to the Spanish throne, opted for a fuchsia blazer dress from Apparentia for the occasion.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands also attended the ceremony on Saturday, May 20. The Dutch Royal House shared a photo of the proud parents posing with 17-year-old Princess Alexia, who is second in line to the Dutch throne, and her diploma. The Dutch King completed his secondary education and obtained his International Baccalaureate from the same school in Wales back in 1985.

Prinses Alexia heeft de examens voor het Internationaal Baccalaureaat aan het United World College of the Atlantic afgerond. Vandaag markeert de school het einde van de examenperiode met de traditionele Leavers Celebration. Begin juli worden de resultaten van de examens verwacht.

Both Leonor and Alexia began their International Baccalaureate studies at UWC Atlantic in 2021. The Spanish Princess’ younger sister is set to follow in her footsteps.

It was announced in February that Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s daughter Sofia will start at UWC Atlantic later this year. Meanwhile, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s youngest daughter, Princess Ariane, is heading to Italy after the summer to continue her secondary school studies at the United World College Adriatic.