Charlotte Casiraghi stars in music video: Watch

Charlotte Casiraghi is featured in French singer Sébastien Tellier’s “Mademoiselle” music video. Princess Caroline’s 35-year-old daughter appears in the video for the song, which is from the musican’s EP EXTATIC.

The album was composed for the Chanel Fall-Winter 2022/23 Haute Couture show. Charlotte, who is an ambassador and spokesperson for the French fashion house, not only lent her voice to the track, but also showed off her dance moves in the music video.

Dean de La Richardière, who wrote the lyrics, penned on Instagram: “i had the honor to write this song on the invitation of @xavier_veilhan 🙌❤️for the beautiful duet #charlottecasiraghi & @sebastientellier for #couture @chanelofficial by @virginieviard.”

Charlotte has previously teamed up with Sébastien. Last year, Grace Kelly’s granddaughter performed “Roche” with the singer ﻿in Les Baux-de-Provence following the Chanel Cruise 2021/22 show.

Prince Albert’s niece was introduced as ﻿an ambassador and spokesperson for Chanel back in December 2020. “It’s almost as if I was born with Chanel,” Charlotte said when asked how her relationship with Chanel started. “I think of photos of my mom, when she was pregnant with me. Wonderful photos by Karl Lagerfeld with her wearing Chanel. And more recently, my wedding, where I wore one of Karl’s last Haute Couture dresses.”