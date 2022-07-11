Members of Monaco’s Princely Family came together on Friday for the 2022 Le Bal de la Rose. Prince Albert, in addition to Princess Caroline and her family were dressed to the nines for the glamorous charity event held at the Salle des Etoiles of the Sporting Monte-Carlo.

Caroline’s eldest children, Charlotte Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi, were accompanied to the ball by their respective spouses, Dimitri Rassam, Tatiana Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo, while her youngest child, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, was joined by her boyfriend, Ben-Sylvester Strautmann.

This year’s ball was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed “due to health conditions.” The theme for the 2022 event, chosen by Caroline and Christian Louboutin, was “Bal de la Rose, The Roaring Twenties: the Return.” The Princess’ stylish daughters and daughters-in-law stunned with their fashion at the ball, which benefits the Princess Grace Foundation.

Scroll to see what Charlotte, Alexandra, Beatrice and Tatiana wore to the 2022 Rose Ball (identified by New My Royals and Royal Fashion Police)...