Princess Leonor stuns in lace number at awards ceremony

Princess Leonor of Spain looked lovely in lace at the 2024 Princess of Girona Awards. The Princess of Asturias presided over the ceremony on July 10 with her dad King Felipe, mom Queen Letizia and younger sister Infanta Sofia.

Leonor wore a stunning puff sleeve navy dress from self-portrait to the event in Lloret de Mar, Spain. The midi number originally retailed for $550, but is now on sale for $300. The 18 year old completed her look with a chic ponytail and slingback heels.

© Carlos Alvarez

Sofia coordinated shades with her older sister wearing a cornflower blue ensemble, while their mom Letizia exuded sophistication in a white and black tulip knit dress from Carolina Herrera.

The ceremony on July 10 took place at the Costa Brava Conference Centre. This year's event marked the 15th edition of the Princess of Girona Awards. Per Casa de S.M. El Rey, the Princess of Girona Foundation over the last 15 years "has aimed to become a point of reference for the young people of this country, a space for learning, knowledge, dialogue and encounter, with the tools and resources necessary to achieve success, thus generating a large community of talent that can connect the Princess of Girona with her generation."

© Carlos Alvarez

Leonor delivered a speech at the ceremony, during which she said (translated to English): "I was three years old when my parents launched this foundation with the support of many companies and institutions that believed in this project and that today, 15 years later, grows with strength, determination and results. The impact of its activity is evident in thousands of young people whom the foundation supports to improve their training, find their talent, broaden their vision. With real support and attention to education and mental health. With purpose. With proven usefulness."

The Princess continued, "Thank you all, thank you to the team, thank you to the generosity of so many people who ensure that every year and at this ceremony, young people feel a new impulse, think long and look high, without losing sight of reality, but with hope and energy to continue striving to improve it. Thank you very much."