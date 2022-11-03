Future Queen shows off her second piercing©Getty Images
Future Queen shows off her second ear piercing

Princess Leonor turned 17 on Oct. 31, 2022

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, showed off her second ear piercing over the weekend. On Saturday, the day after the 2022 Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony, the royal teen visited Cadavéu with her parents, sporting two earrings on her left ear.

The King, Queen and Princess of Asturias presented the “Exemplary People of Asturias Award 2022” to Cadavéu. Leonor, dressed in a pink sweater and cargo pants, swept her hair up into a ponytail for the outing on Oct. 29.

Leonor seemingly showed off her second piercing back in April while visiting the CREADE Refugees center with her family. Queen Letizia appeared to have a second piercing of her own during her first engagement of 2022. At the time, eagle-eyed royal fan account, CoutureAndRoyals, who noticed the piercing, tweeted: “Queen Letizia has pierced her left ear a second time! The new earring seems to be a little silver ball or a little diamond 💎.”

Princess Leonor﻿, who studies at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, is currently on break until Nov. 6. The Princess of Asturias reunited with her family ahead of her birthday. The heir to the Spanish throne turned 17 on Monday, Oct. 31.

