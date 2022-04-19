Princess Leonor made an appearance in Spain with her family

Princess Leonor of Spain returned home for spring break. The 16 year old made an appearance with her family the day before Easter Sunday. Queen Letizia, King Felipe and both of their daughters, Leonor and Infanta Sofia, visited the Reception, Attention and Referral Centres (CREADE) for Ukrainian refugees in Pozuelo de Alarcón.

©Getty Images





The monarchs and Spanish Princesses wore masks as they toured the facilities and met with refugees on Saturday. In a speech last month, Felipe spoke about Spain’s “firm commitment to help the Ukrainians.”

“We have been following with great concern what is happening in Ukraine and we show our sincere solidarity with the authorities and with the Ukrainian people, whose suffering is heartbreaking. A solidarity that is consubstantial to the Spaniards and that we want to represent one of the greatest values and strengths of our unity and of our belonging to the European Union,” Felipe said (translated to English) on March 12 in Santa Cruz de La Palma.

“Faced with this new crisis that we are experiencing, Spain shows its firm commitment to help the Ukrainians. The future is today for everyone —in Spain, Europe and in much of the world—, closely linked to the crisis due to the war in Ukraine,” the King added. “We know that we will have to face new difficulties, that we must continue to offer support and shelter to Ukraine and, especially, to the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the horror; to so many families cut short by the separation or loss of one of their members. We will also do it together, with our European partners, making the common home we share great.”

©Getty Images





Leonor and Letizia coordinated in black and white outfits for the outing to the center on April 16. The Princess of Asturias stepped out wearing black trousers teamed with a white top featuring black embroidery, while the Queen opted for white pants and a sophisticated black jacket.

Leonor, who carried out her first solo engagement last March, is scheduled to attend a conference on youth and cybersecurity—organized by the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE)—on Wednesday, April 20. Letizia and Felipe’s eldest daughter, Leonor, studies at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales. According to the school’s calendar, spring break ends on April 24.