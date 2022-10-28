Princess Leonor reunites with royal family ahead of birthday

Princess Leonor of Spain is back with her family. The heir to the Spanish throne looked pretty in pink as she stepped out on Thursday in Oviedo, Spain with her parents, Queen Letizia and King Felipe, and younger sister Infanta Sofia ﻿for the XXX Princess of Asturias Awards Concert.

©Getty Images



The Spanish royals attended the concert on Oct. 27

Leonor studies at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. The school’s October break, which ends Nov. 6, began on Friday, Oct. 28, according to the school calendar. King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s eldest child began her two-year International Baccalaureate program at UWC Atlantic College in 2021.

Leonor’s return to Spain came ahead of her birthday. The Princess of Asturias turns 17 on Monday, Oct. 31.

©Getty Images



Princess Leonor of Spain studies in Wales

Letizia and her daughters looked stylish for their family outing on Thursday, Oct. 27. Leonor ﻿wore a chic pink suit, while her mom opted for a Teresa Helbig dress and sister a teal dress by The-Are.

The concert took place on the eve of the 2022 Princess of Asturias Awards Ceremony. Leonor is honorary president of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, which “convenes the Princess of Asturias Awards.”