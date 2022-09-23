First Lady Dr. Jill Biden teams up with ‘dear friend’ Queen Letizia in NYC

Queen Letizia of Spain reunited with First Lady Jill Biden in New York City this week. The Spanish royal, who is honorary president of the Spanish Association Against Cancer, and Dr. Biden visited the Columbia University Irving Medical Center on Wednesday ahead of World Cancer Research Day (Sept. 24).

The Queen and first lady of the United States visited the university to learn about the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center’s research as well as the center’s “collaborations to transform care, improve diversity and access in clinical trials and promote diversity and inclusion in science and medicine.”

Both Letizia and Jill delivered remarks during the outing. “Early in our Administration, Queen Letizia invited me to learn more about Spain’s incredible efforts to fight cancer. So, when we traveled to Spain for the NATO summit, I flew in early to meet her. Right away, I could see how much of her heart is in this work. I was inspired by her passion, and by the cutting edge work we saw that day,” Dr. Biden said in her speech, adding, “After my visit, I wanted to bring the Queen here to see what we are doing here in the United States through the Cancer Moonshot, especially as the Columbia Cancer Center works closely with researchers and clinicians in Spain.”