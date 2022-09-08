King Felipe and Queen Letizia send King Charles and whole family love and prayers

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain are sending King Charles III and the royal family love and prayers. The Spanish King, who acceded to the throne after his father Juan Carlos I abdicated, expressed his condolences to the new British monarch in a message following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

“Your Majesty, dearest Charles,” Felipe, 54, began. “Deeply saddened by the sorrowful news of the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, your beloved Mother, I would like to offer Your Majesty and the British people, on my behalf and on behalf of the Spanish Government and people, our most heartfelt condolences.”

©DMC/GC Images



King Felipe of Spain sent a message to King Charles following the death of Queen Elizabeth

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has undoubtedly witnessed, written and shaped many of the most relevant chapters in the history of our world during the last seven decades,” Felipe continued. “Her sense of duty, commitment and a whole life devoted to serving the people of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland set an example for all of us and will remain as a solid and valuable legacy for future generations.”

The Spanish royal concluded his message saying, “Queen Letizia and I send Your Majesty and the whole Family our love and prayers. You are all in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss Her dearly. With all my friendship and affection, Felipe.”

Queen Elizabeth passed away “peacefully” at Balmoral on Sept. 8. Since her passing, several royals have paid tribute to the late British monarch, including QueenRania of Jordan and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

In his first statement as King, Charles called the death of his beloved mother “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.” “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much- loved Mother,” he added. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”