Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander remember Queen Elizabeth ‘with deep respect and great affection’

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth following her passing. “We remember Queen Elizabeth I with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people,” the couple along with Willem-Alexander’s mother Princess Beatrix said in a statement shared by the Dutch Royal House.

“We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time. We are very grateful for our countries‘ close friendship, to which Queen Elizabeth made such an unforgettable contribution,” the Dutch royals added.

Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Balmoral. Her Majesty was 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Earlier in the day, the palace said that the monarch’s doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”