How Kate Middleton's family has supported her through difficult times

King Charles III's reign has been short but intense, with many events developing since Queen Elizabeth died in 2022. Following his crowning in 2023, King Charles and the Princess of Wales have shared their cancer diagnosis, a challenge that both are navigating privately but also publicly. A big source of support has been the Middletons, who've made appearances at various events to support their daughter Kate, Prince William, and the crown.

© Karwai Tang Michael and Carole Middleton

Over the past couple of weeks, Carole and Michael Middleton have attended various sporting events hosted in the UK. The two attended the royal races in Ascot alongside Prince William and attended Wimbledon on two separate dates. They were in the stands when Kate attended the tournament, providing support for the emotional moment when their daughter entered the grounds, with guests rising on their feet and providing her with a warm welcome. Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, was also in attendance, sitting in the royal box. Throughout the match, she was seen and photographed chatting with Princess Charlotte, the only daughter of William and Kate.

In a way, Pippa replaced Prince William in Wimbledon, providing some coverage since he was in Berlin, supporting England at the UEFA Euros championship final. A few days earlier, Pippa attended Wimbledon with her husband, James Matthews, providing reassurance to the public and signaling that Kate's treatment is going well and that her health is on the mend.

© Mike Egerton - PA Images Princess Charlotte sat between her mom and maternal aunt Pippa Middleton

The Middletons support for the crown

Over the past year, the Middletons' support of the crown has been clear, providing comfort to the Prince and Princess of Wales and their young children. It's a support that dates back years, extending to the time when Kate and William first met at the University of St. Andrews, in Scottland. It's a support that's been noted by the crown, with the Middletons having special seating arrangements at notorious events like Queen Elizabeth's funeral and King Charles' coronation.