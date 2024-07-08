Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Princess of Wales pens personal message to athlete
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on following Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic's victory in the Women's Singles Final against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)© Julian Finney

Who the Princess of Wales sent a personal message to

Her Royal Highness praised the athlete's career

Alexandra Hurtado
Contributor
JULY 8, 2024 11:05 AM EDT

The Princess of Wales shared a personal message for tennis player Andy Murray as his Wimbledon career came to an end over the weekend. "An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray," Her Royal Highness penned on social media. "On behalf of all of us, thank you!" The royal signed the message off with a "C" for Catherine. 

Andy was due to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu on July 6, but she ended up pulling out. Andy appeared emotional on July 4 as he spoke on Centre Court with Sue Barker after his final Wimbledon match. 

"It's hard because I would love to keep playing, but I can't," he told Sue. "Physically, it's too tough now. All of the injuries, you know, they've added up and like I said, they haven't been insignificant."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Andy Murray during the farewell presentation for Andy Murray on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang
Andy Murray pictured at Wimbledon on July 4, 2024

"I want to play forever. I love this sport," Andy continued. "It's given me so much, taught me loads of lessons over the years I can use the rest of my life. But yeah, I don't want to stop, so it is hard."

Andy won his first Wimbledon title in 2013, and his second one in 2016. The Princess of Wales has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016. 

Catherine, who has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy since late February, has not yet made an appearance at Wimbledon this year. All England Club chair Debbie Jevans has previously told Telegraph Sport that they're "hopeful" the Princess of Wales "will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron," but noted that Catherine's "health and recovery is the priority."

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible," Debbie said. “I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We’re staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do.”

