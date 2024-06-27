Will the Princess of Wales attend Wimbledon this year?

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is "hopeful" that their patron the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies at Wimbledon this summer, according to The Telegraph. Her Royal Highness, who started a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, made her first public appearance of the year earlier this month at Trooping the Colour, and has said that she hopes to "join a few public engagements over the summer."

Wimbledon 2024 begins on Monday, July 1, and will end on Sunday, July 14. Speaking to Telegraph Sport, All England Club chair Debbie Jevans said: “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority."

© Tim Clayton - Corbis The Princess of Wales has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible," Debbie added. “I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We’re staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do.”

The Princess of Wales has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club since 2016. Last year, Catherine made three appearances at the tennis tournament. Prince George and Princess Charlotte accompanied their mom and dad, Prince William, to the gentlemen's singles final in 2023.

While the Princess made her long-awaited return to the spotlight on June 15, Catherine revealed in a written message on June 14 that she is "not out of the woods yet," and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months." Kensington Palace has said that the Princess may be keen to attend events over the course of the summer, as and when she feels able to, with the support and guidance of her medical team.