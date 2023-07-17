Prince Louis was ‘upset’ he didn’t go to Wimbledon

One member of the Wales family was missing from Wimbledon on Sunday. Prince Louis stayed behind while his parents and older siblings attended the final day of The Championships. The Princess of Wales, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, revealed that her five-year-old son “was very upset” to miss out on the family outing, which marked Princess Charlotte’s debut at the tournament.

“It’s Charlotte’s first time, George came last year,” Catherine told Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Club’s young people program (via The Telegraph).

“They’ve been eagerly watching,” the Princess added, noting that her daughter was still “getting to grips with the scoring.”

Prince William, Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched the gentlemen’s singles final from the Royal Box on July 16. Like her mother, the eight-year-old Princess was animated watching the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic—as was George, who returned to Wimbledon after making his debut last year.

In the Royal Box, Princess Charlotte and her older brother chatted with King Felipe of Spain. Queen Letizia’s husband traveled to the UK for the tournament. Seated two rows behind the Waleses in the Royal Box were James Norton, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig.

Following the nearly five hour match, which saw the 20-year-old Spaniard defeat Novak, the royals met the 2023 Wimbledon champion. King Felipe and the Wales family congratulated the Spanish tennis player after his victory.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey





Sharing footage from the last day of Wimbledon, the Waleses’ Instagram account wrote, “A day to remember 🏆 Congratulations to the new Men’s #Wimbledon champion @carlitosalcarazz 🏆 And a massive thanks to everyone who makes @Wimbledon so special - until next year!”

While Louis did not attend the match on Sunday, he did make an appearance at this year’s Royal International Air Tattoo with his family. George, Charlotte and Louis, who are on summer break from Lambrook School until Sept. 6, stepped out for the first day of the 2023 air show at RAF Fairford on July 14.