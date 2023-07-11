The Royal Box at Wimbledon isn’t reserved for just royalty! While the Princess of Wales, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, is a fixture in the Royal Box, the seating area﻿ has “been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon” since Centre Court was built in 1922.

Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are among the famous faces who have watched matches from the box at Centre Court. But how do you get invited? And what do you wear? Here is everything to know about Wimbledon’s Royal Box...

Where is the Royal Box at Wimbledon located?

The seating area is located at Centre Court between sections 201 and 212.

How many seats are in the Royal Box at Wimbledon?

The Royal Box has 74 wicker chairs.

Who sits in the Royal Box at Wimbledon?

Apart from members of the British royal family and royals from overseas, “heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British armed forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of British tennis and other walks of life” are invited to sit in the Royal Box. Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer joined the Princess of Wales in the Royal Box at The Championships in 2023. Actor Tom Cruise was spotted sitting a few rows behind the Princess in the Royal Box at the 2022 tournament.

How to get invited to the Royal Box at Wimbledon?

Invitations to the royal box come from the Chairman of the All England Club. According to the Wimbledon website, the invitations take “into account suggestions from members of The Championships’ Organising Committee, The Lawn Tennis Association and other relevant sources.”

What is the dress code for the Royal Box at Wimbledon?

The dress code for the royal box is “smart.” Over the years, the Princess of Wales has looked courtside chic in colorful and printed dresses, while Prince William has sported suits, jackets and ties.

