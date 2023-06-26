The Princess of Wales teams up with her mother’s ‘heartthrob’: Watch

Tennis royalty faced off against real royalty on the court! Wimbledon champion Roger Federer and the Princess of Wales teamed up for a video that gives a ﻿behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a ball boy or girl at Wimbledon.

©Thomas Lovelock





“Would you like to start or shall I start?” Roger asks the Princess in the film, to which Catherine replies, “I think you should start, Roger.”

Catherine looked sporty chic for the friendly match, styling her hair up in a high ponytail and wearing a sleeveless Wimbledon polo teamed with a white tennis skirt and sneakers.

The Princess and Roger visited the Wimbledon ball boys and girls on a day of training. “Wimbledon is renowned for its amazingly professional ball boys and ball girls. The amount of work it takes, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother says in the film.

The tennis star praised the Princess’ serve in the film, saying, “The serve looks good.” Catherine has revealed in the past that Roger is her mother Carole Middleton’s “heartthrob.” The retired tennis player was a guest at Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017, and has reportedly played tennis with the Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest child, Prince George.

The Princess of Wales, who is an avid tennis fan, is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Catherine and Roger’s video comes ahead of the Championships 2023, which begin on July 3.