The lady in red! The Princess of Wales looks radiant at Royal Ascot

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first appearance at Royal Ascot 2023 on Friday. The royal mom of three looked radiant in head-to-toe red.

Catherine stepped out wearing a scarlet dress by Alexander McQueen, which she teamed with a matching Philip Treacy hat, gold earrings and Hermès clutch. Meanwhile, William looked dapper sporting a top hat and morning suit.

The Prince and Princess arrived in a carriage behind King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The Waleses were joined in the second carriage by the Prince’s cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice stunned wearing a floral lace dress by Monique Lhuillier.

The carriage procession on June 23 also included the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Dame Judi Dench. Friday marked William and Catherine’s first time at Royal Ascot since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Both William and Catherine carried out engagements on the first day of Royal Ascot 2023, while Prince William celebrated his 41st birthday on the second day of the event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were also reportedly spotted visiting William’s alma mater, Eton College, with their son Prince George this week. Eton is a boarding school for boys between the ages of 13 and 18. According to the Eton College website, “A boy may be registered up until 30 June of the school year he turns 10 (UK school Year 5). After this the only route of entry will be through scholarships or Sixth Form entry, which open in Year 8 (for Year 9 entry) and Year 11 (for Sixth Form entry).”