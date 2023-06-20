The Princess of Wales meets with music icon©Neil Mockford/GC Images
ROYAL NEWS

The Princess of Wales meets with music icon

Catherine looked characteristically chic for the engagement

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

The Princess and the Beatle! On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales stepped out in London to visit the National Portrait Gallery ahead of its reopening to the public.

RELATED:

Prince William stars in sweet new photos with his 3 kids

©Getty Images

During the engagement, Catherine met with music icon Sir Paul McCartney, whose exhibition Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm—which features “rediscovered and never-before-seen photographs” taken by The Beatles singer—opens on June 28.

According to The Daily Mail, Kate asked Paul if there were “pieces that were very important to you personally?” The musician replied, “For me the pictures of John and George particularly, just because they are not here.”

©WireImage

Catherine, who is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, looked elegant for the outing wearing a Self-Portrait number teamed with Aquazzura pumps and a black Chanel clutch bag.


Sharing pictures and footage from the engagement, the Waleses’ Instagram account wrote, “Amazing to visit one of London’s best-loved art galleries and meet the people behind its three-year redevelopment. Thank you to all those involved 🎨🖼️.”

Catherine reopened the Gallery following its three-year Inspiring People refurbishment project.⁠ The transformation of the National Portrait Gallery marks the biggest redevelopment project that the building has seen since 1896. The Gallery will reopen to the public on June 22.

Related Video:

Princess Eugenie welcomes her second child!

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more