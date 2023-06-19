Prince William stars in sweet new photos with his 3 kids©Millie Pilkington
Prince William stars in sweet new photos with his 3 kids

The royal dad and his children coordinated in blue for the pictures

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

The Prince of Wales was surrounded by his children in new photos to mark Father’s Day. On the eve of the holiday, Kensington Palace released a snapshot of Prince William sitting on a bench between Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were pictured gazing adoringly at their father. Meanwhile, cheeky Prince Louis stood behind Prince William with his arms wrapped around his dad’s neck.

©Millie Pilkington

The Prince and his three kids coordinated in blue for the sweet photo, which was taken by portrait photographer Millie Pilkington on the Windsor Estate earlier this year. By the looks of Louis’ jumper, the picture appears to have been taken at the same time as the photos that were released to celebrate the young Prince’s fifth birthday in April.

©Millie Pilkington

An additional photo of William and his children was released on Sunday, June 18. The image shows the royal dad of three with his arms around George and Charlotte, and Louis seated on his lap. “Happy Father’s Day ❤️,” the Waleses’ Instagram account captioned the two pictures.


The royal family’s official social media accounts also commemorated Father’s Day with pictures of King Charles III with his late father, Prince Philip, as well as one of the monarch with his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The caption alongside the post reads, “To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today.”

