King Charles joined by grandson Prince George in new coronation portraits

Nearly one week after King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace released new official coronation portraits featuring the monarch’s eldest grandchild, Prince George.

His Majesty was pictured in the first photo sitting in the Throne Room as he held the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross between his firstborn, the Prince of Wales, and grandson Prince George. The King was dressed in full regalia, wearing the Robe of Estate and the Imperial State Crown in the portrait, which shows the present and future of the monarchy.

©Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 202





When Charles acceded to the throne last year, Prince William became first in line to the throne, while his and the Princess of Wales’ eldest child, Prince George, is now second in line to the throne.

Prince George, who had a starring role at the coronation on May 6, also made an appearance in the second new portrait. The nine year old proudly stood next to his paternal grandfather in the image, which included Queen Camilla, the other seven Pages of Honor (Lord Oliver Cholmondeley,Master Nicholas Barclay, Master Ralph Tollemache, Master Gus Lopes, Master Louis Lopes, Master Freddy Parker Bowles and Master Arthur Elliot), and the two Ladies in Attendance (Mrs. Annabel Elliot and The Marchioness of Lansdowne).

©Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023





The﻿ first official coronation portraits were released by Buckingham Palace two days after the coronation service. Like the new images, the previous four portraits were taken by Hugo Burnand at Buckingham Palace on the day of the service.

In a message on social media, which accompanied a previously released portrait of Their Majesties, the King said: “As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion. We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.”

Charles continued, “To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one. To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”