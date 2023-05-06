Prince George steps into the spotlight at grandfather King Charles’ coronation

Prince George had a starring role at his grandfather King Charles III’s coronation. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ nine-year-old son served as one of eight Pages of Honour at the service on Saturday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla each had four Pages who attended to them during the service at Westminster Abbey. Apart from his eldest grandchild, the King’s pages included Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache, while the Queen’s three grandsons, Master Gus Lopes, Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and her great-nephew Master Arthur Elliot served as her pages. Their Majesties’ Pages of Honour formed part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

Three days before the service, Prince George was spotted at a rehearsal for the coronation with members of the royal family. On the eve of the big day, the Princess of Wales revealed that her children were “excited, but a bit nervous,” adding “they can’t wait.”

Earlier in the week, the royal mom of three told a well-wisher that her kids were “looking forward to it.” Though she noted, “There’s a mix of sort of nerves, anticipation and excitement going on at the moment.”

George made history on Saturday, becoming the “youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation,” according to The Telegraph. Following his paternal grandfather’s accession to the throne last year, George became second in line to the throne, while his father, Prince William, is now first in line.