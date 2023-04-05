Coronation roles for Prince George and Queen Camilla’s grandsons revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ son Prince George will have a special role at his grandfather King Charles III’s coronation. The nine year old, who is second in line to the throne, will be one of eight Pages of Honour at the service ﻿on May 6.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will each be attended by four Pages of Honour at Westminster Abbey. Apart from his eldest grandchild, the King’s other Pages include Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache.

©WireImage



Prince George will be one of his grandfather’s Pages of Honour

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla’s three grandsons, Master Gus, Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, as well as her great-nephew Master Arthur Elliot will serve as her Pages of Honour. Gus and Louis are the twin sons of Her Majesty’s daughter Laura Lopes and Freddy is the son of Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles.

The Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey, per the palace. The Times reported last month that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “are expected to take part in the King’s coronation procession at Westminster Abbey” on May 6.

©Getty Images



Camilla (pictured with her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes) will also have three of her grandchildren as her Pages

Rehearsal plans reportedly revealed that the royal siblings will be in a carriage with their parents behind King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who will be in the Gold State Coach. The palace previously announced that Their Majesties will return to Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in a procession joined by other members of the royal family.