What is the dress code for King Charles’ coronation?

King Charles III’s upcoming coronation will reportedly have a “relaxed dress code.” The Telegraph understands that the “more relaxed dress code is designed to fit with the monarch’s desire for a pared-back ceremony that reflects public attitudes towards the Royal family and a desire to avoid excess during the cost of living crisis.”

According to The Telegraph, peers have been asked to dress down for event. It’s been reported that while members of the House of Lords “traditionally wear a special coronation robe” and a coronet, those invited to the coronation have been informed that they “may only wear their usual parliamentary ermine” or standard business dress.

Last month, PEOPLE reported that the Princess of Wales might break tradition by not wearing a tiara to the coronation. The magazine “understands the conversation around the decision is still ongoing.”

Although the Princess of Wales might not wear a tiara, the King and Queen will be wearing crowns at the coronation on May 6. Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown. Minor changes and additions will be made to the crown to keep “with the longstanding tradition that the insertion of jewels is unique to the occasion, and reflects the Consort’s individual style,” per the palace.

Meanwhile, Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey with St Edward’s Crown and he will also wear the Imperial State Crown during the service. Buckingham Palace has previously said that the coronation will reflect the King’s “role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”