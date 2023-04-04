Have Meghan and Harry RSVPed to King Charles’ coronation?

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received an invitation to the coronation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet confirmed if they will be attending the event in London next month. According to The Telegraph, some coronation guests had been “asked to RSVP to the palace by Monday” (April 3).

In early March, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry, who live in California, told The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah, “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.” However at the time, the spokesperson said, “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Ahead of the release of his memoir, Harry was asked by Tom Bradby if he would attend his father’s coronation if invited. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” the Duke of Sussex said.

“But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court,” Harry added. “There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

The coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 6, which happens to be Prince Archie’s birthday. Meghan and Harry’s son will turn four the same day his paternal grandfather is crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed if the Sussexes will be in attendance, The Times previously reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, “are expected to take part in the King’s coronation procession at Westminster Abbey.”