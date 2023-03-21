Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have roles in grandfather’s coronation?

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ children will reportedly star in their grandfather King Charles III’s coronation procession. According to The Times, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “are expected to take part in the King’s coronation procession at Westminster Abbey” on May 6.

Rehearsal plans reportedly show that the royal siblings, who made their carriage debut at Trooping the Colour last year, will join their parents in a carriage behind King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who will be in the Gold State Coach. Charlotte will turn eight four days before the coronation, while Louis will celebrate his fifth birthday on April 23.

©Matt Porteous / The Prince and Princess of Wales



Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will reportedly take part in King Charles’ coronation procession

The Times reported that Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will also be in the procession, in addition to the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent and his sister Princess Alexandra.

The palace previously announced that Their Majesties will return to Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in a procession joined by other members of the royal family. Back at the palace, the King and Queen will appear on the balcony with royal family members.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed that the Duke had “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.” The spokesperson added, “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”