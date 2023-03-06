Have Meghan and Harry been invited to King Charles’ coronation? We finally know the answer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received an invitation to King Charles III’s coronation, but it’s not yet been revealed if they plan on attending. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah, “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.”

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” the spokesperson continued.

The day of the coronation ceremony coincides with the fourth birthday of Meghan and Harry’s son, Archie Harrison. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6.

A spokesperson has confirmed that Meghan and Harry received an “email correspondence,” but did not reveal if they will attend the coronation

Ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, Harry sat down for an interview with Tom Bradby during which the Prince was asked if he would attend his father’s coronation if invited. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” he said.

“But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court,” Harry added. “There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

However, Prince Harry reportedly won’t have a role in his father’s coronation should he attend. The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah reported earlier this year that the Duke of Sussex “has been written out of the script for the Coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends. Breaking with tradition, Charles will scrap royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch.”