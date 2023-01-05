Prince Harry says he still believes in the monarchy©Getty Images
Prince Harry says he still believes in the monarchy

The Duke of Sussex said that “there’s a lot that can happen between now and” his father’s coronation

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Although Prince Harry is no longer a working member of the royal family, he still believes in the monarchy. In a new trailer for his upcoming ITV interview, Tom Bradby asked the Duke of Sussex, “Do you still believe in the monarchy?” to which Harry replied, “Yes.”

The Duke, whose father became King last year, and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020.

During the 90-minute ITV program, the 38-year-old Prince was also asked if he would attend King Charles III’s coronation, if invited. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry said.

“But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court,” he added. “There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Harry’s interview with Tom airs Sunday, Jan. 8, along with his interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes. Ahead of the official release of his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex also spoke with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan.

A promotional clip for the upcoming GMA interview, which airs Jan. 9, was released on Thursday, Jan. 5. Harry tells Michael in the clip, “Ultimately, I don’t think that we can ever peace with my family unless the truth is out there.”

In his memoir, Harry wrote about an alleged physical confrontation with his older brother and claimed that William and Catherine encouraged him to wear his Nazi costume in 2005. When it was announced in 2021 that Harry was writing a memoir he said in a statement, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” Harry continued. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

