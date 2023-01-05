The most shocking allegations from Prince Harry’s memoir ahead of book’s release

While Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is set to﻿ officially be released on Jan. 10, excerpts have already leaked online. In his book, the Duke of Sussex wrote about an alleged physical confrontation with Prince William and claimed that his older brother and now-sister-law, the Princess of Wales, encouraged him to wear his Nazi costume to a party in 2005.

Continue reading for shocking allegations from Harry’s memoir that have been revealed so far...

A physical confrontation with Prince William

The Guardian published an excerpt from the book on Jan. 4 detailing an alleged confrontation between William and Harry that took place in 2019. The Duke of Sussex claims in Spare that his brother called Meghan “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive,” which Harry said was a “parrot[ing of] the press narrative” about his wife.

Insults are said to have been exchanged and William told his brother that he was trying to help. “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?” Harry said.

Per the Duke, William was angered by the comment and he swore as he stepped towards him. Harry penned that he gave his brother a glass of water and said, “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”

Harry wrote: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

According to The Guardian, Harry claims that “William urged him to hit back, citing fights they had as children. Harry says he refused to do so. William left, Harry says, then returned ‘looking regretful, and apologised.’”

William told his younger brother that he didn’t need to “tell Meg about this.”

“‘You mean that you attacked me?’” Harry said, to which William replied, “‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’”

While Harry shared that he didn’t immediately tell Meghan, he did call his therapist.

Harry says William and Catherine encouraged him to wear his Nazi costume

In one part of the book, which was obtained by Page Six, Harry wrote that he was between a pilot and Nazi costume for a party in 2005. “I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry claimed, adding that when he tried it on for them, “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

Meghan said Kate had “baby brain”

According to the Mail on Sunday, Harry wrote in his book that Meghan was “offended” when she was “reprimanded” for telling Catherine that she “must have baby brain because of her hormones” ahead of the Sussexes’ royal wedding. The Princess of Wales gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, less than a month before Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018.

“In the book Harry says that there was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset,” a source told the Mail on Sunday. “Meghan said that Kate must have ‘baby brain’ because of her hormones.”

“It caused a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn’t close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones and it wasn’t the way people spoke to each other within the Royal Family,” the source added. “The book makes clear that Meghan felt the fall-out wasn’t her fault, but it doesn’t exactly make her look very good either.”

William and Harry urged Charles not to marry Camilla

In another part of the book seen by Page Six, Harry wrote about his father Charles marrying his second wife Camilla. “Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings,” Harry penned. “We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved.”

Harry remembered wondering if Camilla “would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the evil stepmothers in the stories.”

He added, “Willy had been suspicious of the Other Woman for a long time, which confused and tormented him; When those suspicions were confirmed, he felt agonizing remorse for not having done or said anything before.”

Harry refers to his brother as his “archnemesis”

Michael Strahan revealed on Good Morning America that Harry referred to Prince William as his “beloved brother and archnemesis” in the book.