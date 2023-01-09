Will Prince Harry have a role in father King Charles’ coronation?

Prince Harry reportedly won’t have a role in his father King Charles III’s coronation this year. The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah reported on Jan. 7 that the Duke of Sussex “has been written out of the script for the Coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends. Breaking with tradition, Charles will scrap royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch.”

The Prince of Wales, who is the heir to the throne, will be the only royal to perform the tradition, per The Sunday Times. A source told the outlet, “As things stand, there is no role for Harry in the service.”

King Charles’ coronation is set for Saturday May 6, 2023, which also happens to be his grandson Archie Harrison’s birthday. Harry and Meghan Markle’s son will turn four that day.

©Getty Images



King Charles will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey, alongside the Queen Consort, during the coronation ceremony. In Harry’s interview with Tom Bradby for ITV, the royal was asked if he would attend his father’s coronation, if invited. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” the Duke—whose memoir Spare comes out on Jan. 10—said.

“But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court,” Harry added. “There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”