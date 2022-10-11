Why King Charles’ coronation date is a special day for Meghan and Harry

King Charles III’s coronation will coincide with a special day in the royal family. The monarch’s coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2023, which happens to be the birthday of the King’s grandson Archie Harrison. The date was chosen in consultation with the government, the Church of England and the Royal Household, per PA Media.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son will celebrate his fourth birthday on the same day his paternal grandfather is crowned at Westminster Abbey. Buckingham Palace announced the date for the coronation on Oct. 11.

©WireImage



According to the palace, the coronation “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

The coronation ceremony is taking place ahead of the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation (June 2). Charles, 73, became King following the death of his mother on Sept. 8, 2022.

©Getty Images



After the Queen’s death, Harry said in a statement: “We now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

The King expressed his love for his youngest son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan, who reside in California with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet Diana, in his first address to the nation and the Commonwealth on Sept. 9. In his remarks, the monarch said: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”