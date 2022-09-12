Prince Harry says ‘we now honour’ his ‘father in his new role as King Charles III’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell website has released a statement from the Duke of Sussex on his granny Queen Elizabeth. In his statement, the 37-year-old royal not only paid tribute to his late grandmother, but also his father, who became King upon the Queen’s death.

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected,” Harry said.

“Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings,’” he continued.

Prince Harry paid to tribute to his late grandmother with a statement shared on his and Meghan Markle’s Archewell website

The Duke recalled his grandmother meeting his wife Meghan, as well as their kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, who was named after Her Majesty. Harry said, “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

The Duke of Sussex concluded his statement saying, “Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Queen Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral on Sept. 8. Harry’s older brother Prince William released his own statement two days after their grandmother’s passing. On Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales came together with Harry and Meghan to view tributes that had been left for the Queen outside Windsor Castle.

A spokesperson for Prince William confirmed via HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash that the Prince of Wales had invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Catherine. While meeting members of the public, the Princess of Wales said (via The Telegraph), “At times like this you’ve got to come together.”