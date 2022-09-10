Prince William releases moving statement following death of his ‘Grannie’

Kensington Palace released an emotional statement from the Prince of Wales two days after the passing of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. In the personal statement, William, who is now the heir to the throne, thanked his late “Grannie” and shared how he plans to honor her.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade,” he began.

William also mentioned his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in his statement. “My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives,” the Prince of Wales said. “She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.”

“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real. I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all,” he continued. “My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can..”

William traveled to Balmoral, where his grandmother died, on Thursday with members of the royal family. The Prince’s father became King upon the Queen’s death. Charles was formally proclaimed King Charles III on Sept. 10 at the Accession Council, which was attended by William.

The day before, the King bestowed bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his firstborn and daughter-in-law Kate. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” the King said in a speech on Sept. 9. “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”