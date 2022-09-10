Prince William makes first appearance since becoming the Prince of Wales

Prince William was present as his father was formally proclaimed King Charles III at the Accession Council on Saturday. The Prince of Wales and his stepmother, Camilla, the Queen Consort, were among those who signed the proclamation at St. James’s Palace in London.

The Accession Council is attended by Privy Councillors, and is divided into two parts. “In Part I, the Privy Council, without The King present, will proclaim the Sovereign, and formally approve various consequential Orders, including the arrangements for the Proclamation,” per the palace.

The second part “is the holding by The King of His Majesty’s first Privy Council. The King will make his Declaration and read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve Orders in Council which facilitate continuity of government.”

The Accession Council marked William’s first appearance since becoming the Prince of Wales. During King Charles III’s speech on Friday, the new monarch bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son and daughter-in-law Kate.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” the King said. “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

Charles’ address to the nation came one day after his mother’s passing. William was photographed on Thursday driving his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as his aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex to Balmoral. Queen Elizabeth passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Sept. 8. Charles acceded to the throne upon the Queen’s death, making William, now, the heir to the throne.