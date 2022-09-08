Prince William arrives at Balmoral with royal family members

Prince William was pictured behind the wheel as he made his way to Balmoral Castle on Thursday. The Duke of Cambridge drove Queen Elizabeth’s youngest sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as Sophie, Countess of Wessex to Balmoral after arriving at Aberdeen airport.

Prince Harry, who recently returned to Europe for events, is reportedly traveling to Scotland separately. While it was reported earlier that Meghan Markle was joining her husband, the MailOnline reported that the Duke of Sussex is traveling sans his wife.

©Getty Images



William drove himself, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex to Balmoral on Sept. 8

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are reportedly already at Balmoral, where the 96-year-old monarch is. Buckingham Palace announced on Sept. 8 that doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement, adding, “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”