Prince William’s Easter break outing with one of his in-laws revealed

Cheers to family! The Prince of Wales is said to have recently swung by a pub with his mother-in-law Carole Middleton. The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reported on April 10 that the Princess of Wales’ husband along with her mother popped into a pub in North Norfolk over the weekend.

“It was all very low-key, with no great fanfare,” a patron told Richard. “He just walked in and through the pub. He appeared to be with Carole Middleton.”

©Neil Mockford/GC Images



Carole Middleton reportedly visited a pub with her son-in-law Prince William in North Norfolk

According to Richard, Carole is said to have been staying with her daughter Catherine and son-in-law Prince William for Easter. With Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis out of school for Easter break, Catherine announced on March 22 that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

In a personal message, Her Royal Highness said, “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family.” Catherine revealed in the video that tests after her abdominal surgery this year found that cancer had been present and that she was undergoing treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she shared. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Catherine continued, “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

The Princess of Wales started her treatment in late February. In early March, Carole was seen driving Catherine in Windsor. At the time, it marked the first time that the Princess had been seen since her major abdominal surgery.

Following the Princess’ health announcement in March, her younger brother James Middleton sweetly penned on Instagram: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️.”