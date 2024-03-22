James Middleton’s message for his sister the Princess of Wales will bring tears to your eyes

James Middleton has penned a moving message of support for his oldest sister, the Princess of Wales. Following the release of Catherine’s video message on Friday, her younger brother took to his personal Instagram account to share a throwback photo of him and her.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️,” he captioned the photo, which shows a young James staring at the camera with Catherine behind him.

James has revealed in the past that both Catherine and their sister Pippa Middleton have been there for him during difficult times. In an article for The Sunday Times in 2023, James wrote, “My sisters came to some of my therapy sessions. They’ve always been there during difficult times and they were at my side during the hardest of times as well. For that, I am for ever grateful.”

The Princess of Wales revealed in a video message on March 22, 2024 that tests after her abdominal surgery, which she underwent in January, found that cancer had been present. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Her Royal Highness said.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” Catherine continued.

The royal mom of three started a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February. A Kensington Palace spokesperson has said that the Princess of Wales “will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.” Her Royal Highness is said to be “in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”