The Princess of Wales pictured for the first time in over 2 months

The Princess of Wales was spotted out on Monday. TMZ published a photo of Her Royal Highness being driven by her mother Carole Middleton reportedly near Windsor Castle. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mom was photographed wearing sunglasses as she sat in the passenger seat.

The image marks the first time that the Princess has been seen since﻿ Christmas Day. One week after celebrating her 42nd birthday, Catherine was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 16 for a planned abdominal surgery.

Following the surgery, which was “successful,” Kensington Palace said that the Princess “hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The palace also noted at the time that “based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

It was announced on Jan. 29 that Catherine had left the hospital and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery. “She is making good progress. The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the palace said in a statement. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

A spokesperson for the Princess of Wales brushed off social media speculation surrounding the royal last week, telling HOLA! USA: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.” The spokesperson also reiterated that she is “doing well.”