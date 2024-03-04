Is the Princess of Wales’ uncle appearing on a reality show?

Carole Middleton’s brother Gary Goldsmith will reportedly be appearing on Celebrity Big Brother. The Sun published photos of the Princess of Wales’ maternal uncle arriving at the Big Brother studios in London.

According to the outlet, Catherine’s mother is “infuriated” that Gary has joined the show. A source told The Sun: “Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael.”

“They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother,” the source added. “It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.” The source also warned that “Prince Harry and wife Meghan could be in Kate’s uncle’s firing line.”

Celebrity Big Brother returns on Monday, March 4. In a press release last November, Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning & acquisitions and controller, ITV2 and ITVBe, said: “Casting is underway to find a new batch of famous faces who are sure to provide more iconic and unmissable BB moments.”

Per ITV, the series Celebrity Big Brother “will see a new cast of famous faces isolated from the outside world as they embark on the ultimate social experiment, taking up residence in the iconic Big Brother house.”

Insiders told The Sun that Carole fears her brother could spill royal secrets. Gary’s niece Catherine has been recovering from abdominal surgery since mid-January. Her Royal Highness has not been seen publicly since Christmas Day 2023. Last week, a spokesperson for the Princess of Wales brushed off social media speculation surrounding the royal, telling HOLA! USA: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.” The spokesperson also reiterated that the Princess is “doing well.”