King Charles celebrates the Princess of Wales’ birthday with new photo

His Majesty paid tribute to his “beloved daughter-in-law” on her special day

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Happy birthday to the Princess of Wales! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother turned 42 on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The royal family’s official social media accounts wished Her Royal Highness a happy birthday with a previously unseen photo from King Charles III’s coronation.

The image shows Catherine—who wore the Royal Victorian Order Mantle over an ivory silk crepe Alexander McQueen dress teamed with a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece—smiling at her father-in-law. The picture, taken by Chris Jackson, also features the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.


“Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today! 🎈🎊,” the message alongside the photo reads.

The King has spoken warmly of his daughter-in-law in the past. During His Majesty’s state visit to Kenya last October, the monarch sweetly referred to Catherine as his “beloved daughter-in-law.” The future Queen has been a member of the British royal family since 2011.

According to the Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales’ birthday celebrations ﻿were set to be low key this year. “They’ll be at Windsor as the children are just about to start back at school, so it will just be family,” a source told the outlet, adding: “But to be honest, that’s just the way she likes it.”


The Westminster Abbey bells rang on Tuesday in honor of the royal’s birthday. The bell ringers rang 542 changes of “Stedman Caters” followed by a course of “Sgurr A’Chaorachain Surprise Royal.”

