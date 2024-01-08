Is Meghan Markle in the ‘Suits’ cast’s group chat?

There was a Suits reunion at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty came together at the star-studded awards show on Sunday and announced the ﻿best drama series winner. Noticeably missing from the reunion were Rick Hoffman and Meghan Markle.

On the red carpet, Gina told Variety’s Marc Malkin that the Duchess of Sussex would be happy that they’re at the awards show, while also revealing that their royal former co-star is not included in their group chat.

“When it all came through, we were all texting each other,” Gina said. “Yes, our text thread is insane right now. So it’s very exciting.” Asked who texted Meghan, telling her to come to the Globes, Gina replied: “We don’t have her number.”

“We just don’t,” Gina added. “She’ll see. She’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

Meghan portrayed Rachel Zane on the legal drama for seven seasons. The Duchess of Sussex left the USA Network series prior to marrying into the British royal family. In a statement congratulating Meghan and Harry on their engagement in 2017, USA Network and Universal Cable Productions said: “Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.” Several of the Duchess’ former Suits co-stars attended her and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in 2018.

Deadline reported back in October that Suits had broken Nielsen’s all-time overall streaming record. At the 2023 Variety Power of Women event in November, Meghan admitted that she had “no idea” why Suits had become a “phenomenon again.”

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit,” she told Variety’s Angelique Jackson. “But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”