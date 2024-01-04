Did a family member move in with Meghan and Harry?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have a family member staying with them: the Duchess of Sussex’s mother, Doria Ragland. The Express reported on Jan. 4 that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s maternal grandmother “has taken up residence in the Sussexes’ guesthouse on the grounds of their Californian mansion to help the couple through ‘tough times’ and to avoid a nearly three-hour car journey” from her home.

“2023 was a tough year for both Harry and Meghan and Doria has been there for them,” a source told the outlet. “Doria looks fighting fit but she’s nearly 70 and gets tired of the car rides from her home to see her daughter and grandchildren.”

©Getty Images



Meghan’s mother Doria ‘has taken up residence in the Sussexes’ guesthouse on the grounds of their Californian mansion,’ according to the Express

The source added, “It takes nearly three hours to drive one way, so it made sense for her to move into the guesthouse. She now spends more time there than in her own house.”

Meghan and Harry have lived in Montecito since 2020—the couple stepped down as working members of the royal family earlier that year. The source revealed to the Express that the Duke of Sussex “adores” his mother-in-law and loves having her there.” The source said, “There are times when he needs alone time, so Doria heads over to the guesthouse to make herself scarce when needed.”

Doria reportedly spent the Christmas holidays with the Sussexes at their ﻿ home in Montecito following Meghan and Harry’s getaway to Costa Rica with their kids. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed in Costa Rica with their son and daughter ahead of Christmas.

While the Sussexes are said to have celebrated Christmas with Meghan’s mother in California, over across the pond Harry’s brother Prince William and father King Charles III stepped out on Dec. 25 to attend Christmas morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church with other members of the royal family.