Meghan Markle’s special hospital visit revealed

Meghan Markle paid a special visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles last month. Patients and staff were treated to a “Literally Healing” story time with the Duchess of Sussex as part of the hospital’s annual Make March Matter campaign, which builds awareness and support for children’s health in Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle visited Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on March 21

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mom, who is a children’s book author herself, had the children laughing and singing as she read patient-favorite books, including Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat, and I Saw a Cat.

In a video, Meghan was seen holding Rosie Revere, Engineer, telling the group, “This is one of my favorites.” During the visit on March 21, Meghan also helped kids with STEAM activities tied to each book and took polaroid pictures with the children.

The Duchess read patient favorite books during the visit

CHLA’s Literally Healing is an innovative reading program that gifts families at CHLA more than 65,000 books annually and provides a unique opportunity to promote literacy, as well as supports and strengthens patients’ families through additional therapeutic literary resources.

Patients and staff were treated to a special Literally Healing session with Meghan

Alongside pictures from Duchess’ visit on Instagram, the hospital thanked “﻿Meghan, for helping #MakeMarchMatter by giving our patients such a special experience! 📚❤️.”

The hospital visit took place the same day Meghan and Harry hosted an event in honor of The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection at the Kinsey Collection Exhibition at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland, as well as Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles were among the guests at the event.