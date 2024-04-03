Beyoncé and Meghan Markle’s moms pose together in new photo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted an evening of art last month. The special event was held in honor of The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection ﻿﻿at the Kinsey Collection Exhibition at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The evening was brought together through a partnership between The Archewell Foundation and The Bernard and Shirley Kinsey Foundation for Art and Education, according to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s website.

The event on March 21 included a private tour of the exhibit, as well as a conversation with Bernard, Shirley and Khalil Kinsey that was moderated by the Director of Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze New York, Christine Messineo. Per the Sussexes’ website, “The group discussed the history and significance of Black art and how our communities can work together to preserve this vital piece of American history.”

Images shared by the Sussexes’ website and by The Kinsey Collection’s Instagram on April 2 showed Meghan, who wore a floral embroidered cape said to be by Carolina Herrera, and Harry with other attendees. Among the guests were the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland and Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles, who both posed for a picture together.

Back in September, Doria accompanied Meghan and Harry to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour show at SoFi Stadium. The Duke and Duchess have previously met the Grammy winner. In 2019, the royal couple met Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z at the London premiere of The Lion King. Meghan revealed on Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series that the superstar texted to check in the day after her and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.

Meghan admitted on the docuseries that she “still can’t believe” Beyoncé knows who she is. While Harry suggested that Meghan call the singer, the Duchess said, “No, it’s okay. She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

“That’s well said,” Prince Harry replied.