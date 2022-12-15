Meghan Markle reveals text she received from Beyoncé

Beyoncé checked in with Meghan Markle following her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. The sixth episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reacting to the Grammy winner’s text the day after their interview aired.

“Beyoncé just texted,” Meghan tells her husband, who replies, “Shut up.” “Just checking in,” the Duchess says.

Meghan admitted that she “still can’t believe” Beyoncé knows who she is. Harry then suggested that Meghan call the singer. “No, it’s okay,” the Duchess says. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

“That’s well said,” Prince Harry responds.

Beyoncé publicly thanked Meghan for her “courage” after the couple’s candid interview with Oprah in 2021. Sharing a photo of herself and Meghan, taken in London at the premiere of 2019’s The Lion King, Beyoncé wrote on her website, “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

The “Crazy in Love” singer had shown her support for Meghan prior to the interview. Beyoncé and JAY-Z accepted the 2019 Brit Award for Best International Group while standing in front of a painting of Meghan wearing a tiara. Alongside a photo of her and JAY-Z with the painting, Beyoncé wrote on Instagram: “In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”