Meghan Markle and Prince Harry react to sister-in-law the Princess of Wales’ cancer news

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thinking about their sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement following Catherine’s health announcement on Friday. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” Meghan and Harry said.

King Charles III, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this year, has also expressed his support for the Princess of Wales. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that His Majesty is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did” and that the King has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.” Both King Charles and Queen Camilla “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

In a video message on March 22, the Princess of Wales revealed that tests after her major abdominal surgery—which she underwent in January—found that cancer had been present.

©Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images



“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she shared. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Catherine explained that it’s taken time to explain everything to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits,” the Princess added.

HOLA! USA understands that Their Royal Highnesses wanted to be able to tell their children at a time that was right for them and to allow them to understand and process the news before it became public. George, Charlotte and Louis are currently on Easter break.

Catherine noted in the video that having her husband Prince William by her “side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.” “As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” the Princess said.

Catherine concluded her message saying, “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”