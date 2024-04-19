Nacho Figueras shows support for Meghan Markle’s new venture

Nacho Figueras is a fan of American Riviera Orchard’s jam! Prince Harry’s longtime pal posted on Instagram that he loves the first product from Meghan Markle’s﻿ new lifestyle brand.

The polo star shared a photo of the jam being spread on toast, as well as a snapshot of him taking a bite of it. “Did I tell you I love your jam? 🍓 @americanrivieraorchard,” he captioned the post.

©Instagram/Nacho Figueras





In his carousel of pictures, Nacho also included a photo of himself between Meghan and Prince Harry at the recent Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Florida, where he and the Duke of Sussex saddled up for the charity event, which benefited Sentebale.

Nacho’s jar of jam was number 10 out of a batch of 50—the same as his wife’s. Earlier in the week, Delfina Blaquier, who is married to the Sentebale ambassador, expressed her love for the Duchess’ product. On her Instagram Story, Delfina shared a picture of the jar, writing: “Strawberry 🍓 jam makes me happy.” She added, “And I ❤️ your jam @americanrivieraorchard.”

Tracee Ellis Ross and Mindy Kaling have also posted pictures of their respective jars. The jam is the first product from Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard brand. A source revealed to the Daily Mail that “all the fruit came from Harry and Meghan’s home garden in Montecito.”

A source has told PEOPLE that American Riviera Orchard “will reflect everything” that Meghan “loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor.” “She is excited about her latest, personal venture,” the source said. “This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.”

The Duchess launched the website and Instagram for American Riviera Orchard last month. Per PEOPLE, Meghan will officially launch the lifestyle brand this spring.