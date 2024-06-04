Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry invited to Trooping the Colour 2024?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly won’t be at Trooping the Colour this year. PEOPLE has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been invited to the King’s birthday parade this month.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s parents ﻿haven’t appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace since 2019. Meghan and Harry stepped back as working members of the British royal family in 2020.

The California-based couple attended Queen Elizabeth’s final birthday parade in 2022, but did not join the monarch and other family members on the balcony to watch the flypast.

©DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pictured at Trooping the Colour in 2019

Last year marked King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour as Sovereign. Following the parade, His Majesty was joined on the balcony of Buckingham Palace by Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

It was confirmed last month that King Charles will attend Trooping the Colour on June 15. While he rode on horseback in 2023, His Majesty will be in a carriage this time around with Queen Camilla. The 75-year-old monarch, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this year, returned to public-facing duties in April following a period of treatment and recuperation.

©Getty Images



King Charles celebrated his first Trooping the Colour as Sovereign in 2023

The King’s daughter-in-law Catherine has not yet returned to public duties. The Princess of Wales, whose last official public appearance was on Christmas Day, began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February. Her Royal Highness is reportedly “considering” making an appearance at Trooping the Colour. Per the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror has “reported that the Princess is understood to be considering walking onto the famous balcony in a fortnight’s time if she is feeling well enough.”