Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Princess Lilibet turns 3

Princess Lilibet Diana is 3! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter celebrated her third birthday on Tuesday, June 4. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly kicked off the festivities ahead of Lili’s special day.

Over the weekend, the family celebrated with a party at home in Montecito, California, according to PEOPLE. Close friends and family, in addition to some of Lili’s friends, are said to have been in attendance.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter in 2021. Prince Archie’s sister was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. She was named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, whose family nickname was Lilibet, while Lili’s middle name was “chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother,” Princess Diana.

©YouTube/Netflix



In a message announcing their daughter’s arrival in 2021, Meghan and Harry said: “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”

King Charles III’s youngest grandchild was referred to as Princess Lilibet Diana for the first time last year in a statement confirming her christening. Meghan and Harry’s daughter is currently seventh in line to the throne.

In their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duchess said, “We’ve been really conscious of protecting our kids as best as we can and also understanding the role that they play in this really historical family.”

Harry added, “As a dad and as parents, I think consent is a really key piece to this. That if you have children, it should be your consent as to what you share.”