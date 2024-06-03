The Princess of Wales’ baby nephew’s latest milestone revealed in new Instagram post

James Middleton’s baby boy is growing up! The Princess of Wales’ brother took to his Instagram on Friday, May 31, to share new photos, as well as a video, of his son Inigo. The “special moment” captured on camera reveals that James’ son﻿ can now sit up on his own.

The pictures show Inigo sitting next to and holding one of his family’s dogs, while he adorably played with one of them in the video. James’ wife, Alizée Thevenet, was featured in the second photo and video, too. Alongside the post, the proud dad wrote: “I wish moments like this could last forever ❤️ 🐾.”

James noted that the “special moment” was “all thanks” to his late dog Ella. He explained, “Alizée, Inigo and all the dogs came to hear me speak for the first time about my book Meet Ella. Ella introduce me to Alizée, a few years later we got married, another year or so later Inigo arrived. Ella and Inigo never met but every moment Ella is with us.”

James added, “So if it wasn’t for that moment…I would not have been able to capture this moment ❤️.”

The Princess of Wales’ brother and his wife welcomed their first child, Inigo, last year. James officially introduced his son in late October, writing on Instagram: “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙.”

“No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three,” he continued. “We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…) 🐾.”