The Princess of Wales is ‘considering’ making an appearance soon: Report

Could the Princess of Wales’ return to the spotlight be just around the corner? While Her Royal Highness won’t be attending the Colonel’s Review on June 8, she is reportedly considering making an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the upcoming Trooping the Colour.

According to the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror has “reported that the Princess is understood to be considering walking onto the famous balcony in a fortnight’s time if she is feeling well enough.”

Trooping the Colour is taking place on June 15. The week before the King’s birthday parade, General James Bucknall K.C.B., C.V.O will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer on behalf of the Princess of Wales at the Colonel’s Review.

Catherine’s last official public appearance was on Christmas Day when she stepped out with members of the British royal family in Sandringham for service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

The Princess underwent major abdominal surgery in January. Over two months later, Catherine revealed that post-operative tests found that cancer had been present and that her medical team had advised her to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy. The royal mom of three started her treatment in late February.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Catherine said in a personal video message released in March. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson has previously said that Her Royal Highness will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. The Princess has reportedly been spotted out recently. On May 27, the Daily Mail reported that it understands Catherine “has been seen out and about more with her family in recent weeks, which will be taken as a positive sign by many.”